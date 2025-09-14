Spark and One NZ launch realtime phone outage service

A new tool will show mobile outages nationwide in real time. Photo / 123RF

A new tool will show mobile outages nationwide in real time. Photo / 123RF

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is welcoming a new service from Spark and One NZ to show mobile network outages across the country in real time.

It will also be able to show planned outages up to two weeks in advance.

New Zealand is believed to be the first country in the world with a service like this, combining data from two competing telecommunications operators.

The service builds on the Hourua partnership between Spark and One, which has already provided priority networks for emergency services and roaming public service networks.

Mitchell said the service was trialled during Cyclone Tam.