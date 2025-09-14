Spark and One NZ launch realtime phone outage service

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand was able to see immediately what impact the network outages would have on their ability to alert and mobilise local volunteers through their app and put in a work-around to communicate with them,” he said.
He said it would be a game-changer in emergencies, particularly for extreme weather events.
“It will show our emergency operations centres and planners when and where their operations will be impacted by network outages so they can plan around it. This will be particularly useful for planning operations in extreme weather events we will continue to experience in New Zealand.”
“Our emergency services rely on their mobile phones and other digital devices every day to do their job. Access to cellular networks and fast reliable data is essential for keeping themselves and the public safe.”
-RNZ