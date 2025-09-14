Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Spark and One NZ launch realtime phone outage service

RNZ
2 mins to read

A new tool will show mobile outages nationwide in real time. Photo / 123RF

A new tool will show mobile outages nationwide in real time. Photo / 123RF

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is welcoming a new service from Spark and One NZ to show mobile network outages across the country in real time.

It will also be able to show planned outages up to two weeks in advance.

New Zealand is believed to be the first country in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save