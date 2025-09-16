Advertisement
Wellington house-price slump weighs on national average, median house now $761,000

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

House prices in Wellington fell 6.9% to $740,000 in the 12 months to August. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A slump in house prices in Wellington and Northland brought down the national median price, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

The median price for New Zealand decreased by $4000, or 0.5%, to $761,000 in the 12 months to August, REINZ said.

But only three of

