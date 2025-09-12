Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Southern Cross chief Nick Astwick on premiums, ageing and why health is your greatest asset – Money Talks

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Southern Cross CEO Nick Astwick shares why health should be seen as our most valuable asset — for individuals, communities, and the country.

Southern Cross Medical Care Society chief executive Nick Astwick had planned to be a police detective.

But when he took a short-term job at the National Bank in Christchurch after finishing his university degree, it changed the course of his life.

“I had this idea of wanting to be a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save