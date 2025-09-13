Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

Securing NZ’s prosperity with savings - Leonard Hong

Opinion by
Leonard Hong
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Around 20% of New Zealanders have no KiwiSaver account or savings at all. Photo / 123RF

Around 20% of New Zealanders have no KiwiSaver account or savings at all. Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • Winston Peters proposed making KiwiSaver compulsory, with tax cuts for employers and raising contributions to 10%.
  • This aims to boost domestic savings and reduce reliance on foreign investment for growth.
  • New Zealand’s low savings rate poses a fiscal challenge, highlighting the need for strong compulsory savings systems.

Last week, NZ First leader Winston Peters announced his party’s bold proposal to make KiwiSaver compulsory by supporting employers through tax cuts and raising the contribution rates to 10% of wages.

This was politically significant as it puts savings reform at the centre of our economic policy debate.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save