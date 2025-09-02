Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KiwiSaver employer contributions for over-65s: Finance Minister rejects calls to mandate matching

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

WATCH: Kiwisaver withdrawals soar as New Zealanders contend with the cost of living. Video / Herald NOW

The Minister of Finance is dismissing calls to mandate employers to contribute to the KiwiSaver accounts of their over-65 workers.

It follows Westpac saying last week the Government should make it compulsory, and more employers should be doing it voluntarily in the meantime.

The Retirement Commission agreed, telling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save