Winston Peters is on the right track. We need to save our way out of our financial mess - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
Opinion by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THE FACTS

  • The number of people contributing to KiwiSaver has fallen for the first time: a 1.3% decrease.
  • Winston Peters has proposed making KiwiSaver compulsory, with increased contributions and tax cuts to offset costs.
  • Critics argue the tax cuts could cost up to $28.3 billion annually, raising concerns about viability.

The inability to save is one of the most brutal poverty traps.

If there is a magic formula to creating wealth, it is this: investment plus time.

I understand there are more fundamental poverty traps to do with social and cultural issues, housing, education and all these

