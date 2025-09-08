Advertisement
NZ First KiwiSaver policy could cost Government $12b-$28b

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ First leader Winston Peters says his party would campaign on KiwiSaver contributions becoming compulsory for employees and employers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand First’s policy of mandatory KiwiSaver contributions paired with tax cuts could cost the Government $12.3 billion to $28.3b a year.

In the past year, the Government spent about $30b on healthcare, a figure that includes ACC spending.

However, NZ First disputes the figures.

Over the

Save