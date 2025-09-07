Winston Peters says New Zealand First will campaign on making KiwiSaver compulsory in his speech at a packed public meeting.

Peters’ speech, which also closes his party’s annual conference in Palmerston North, is also likely to have a focus on immigration while also lashing out at Labour and Te Pāti Māori.

About 1000 people have turned up to attend the speech. About 500 are in the main room watching live, while the remainder are watching the livestream in two overflow rooms.

During his speech, Peters said NZ First would campaign on making KiwiSaver compulsory with employee and employer contributions in total to be increased initially to 8% and “later to 10%”.

“But here is the difference, KiwiSavers and employers will receive tax cuts to cover the increases,” Peters said.

About 1000 people have turned out for NZ First's Winston Peters' speech for his annual conference. Photo / Adam Pearse

On immigration, Peters called for “smarter” policies that provided a highly skilled workforce.

“It may come as a surprise, but 30% of all current New Zealand residents were not even born in New Zealand. That’s approaching a third of all who live in New Zealand weren’t born here. Thirty years ago, in the 90’s it was just 14%.

“It’s not just about the number of migrants coming into our country, it is about all of those young, trained, driven, smart, working-age Kiwis that are leaving.

Peters said the party would also campaign in 2026 on a “Kiwi values document” for all new migrants.

“If you don’t want to sign up to those values, we have a clear answer; don’t come.”

Organisers have prepared for a significant collection of people protesting New Zealand’s stance on the war in Gaza to congregate outside. A group protesting the Government’s shutdown of the greyhound racing industry this morning had also turned up.

Protesters disrupted last year’s conference, forcing Peters to be bundled into a private room. MP Shane Jones was shoved during the commotion.

There has been a clear step-up in security during the conference this weekend. Security guards were very visible throughout the two days, checking members’ passes.

It’s understood Peters won’t get as close to the meeting audience as he normally does in light of last year’s protest action.

There was a very small group of Gaza war protesters outside the venue to the point they were outnumbered by greyhounds.

Earlier in the day, more than 200 party members spent the morning listening to guest speakers and debating NZ First’s policy platform in the party’s typically robust and entertaining fashion.

NZ First members vote during a remit session. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Political commentator Chris Trotter theatrically articulated his appreciation of NZ First’s centrist roots and likened current concerns about a lack of Government action to those of the German people pre-Nazi rule.

BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich, also a former National MP, followed with a more measured delivery, revealing results from BusinessNZ’s latest members’ survey.

Rich said members’ top concerns were a lack of demand from consumers who were more risk-averse, poor economic growth and a volatile policy environment amid Donald Trump’s tariffs.

However, she acknowledged most members had indicated they would spend more on capital projects in 2026.

Rich believed commentators lamenting a slow economic recovery didn’t appreciate the gradual nature of reform, citing the damage of the Covid pandemic.

“Policies being put in place now will kick the economy into gear, restoring growth and confidence.

“It’s not easy to be in business right now, but for those in business, I’m encouraging them to hang on in there until next year; there are better times ahead.”

