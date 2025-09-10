The drop-off in the use of the voluntary retirement savings scheme came as Treasury rang the alarm bells increasingly loudly over the rapidly rising cost to the state of New Zealand Superannuation, as the population ages.

As it stands, all political parties remain committed to providing universal superannuation. The debate is over whether the age of eligibility should rise from 65.

The drop-off in the use of KiwiSaver also comes as the Government tries to gently push people to save more for their retirements.

From April 2026, the default contribution rate for employees and employers will rise from 3% to 3.5% of a member’s salary/wages. From April 2028, it will rise again to 4%. KiwiSaver members will be able to apply to keep their contributions rates at 3% or continue to choose to contribute at higher rates.

New Zealand First is campaigning on making KiwiSaver contributions mandatory. It wants contribution rates to jump and for this is to be coupled with tax relief. However, the cost of this tax relief is estimated to be completely unaffordable.

In Australia, participation in a superannuation scheme is compulsory. Minimum contributions are 12%.

Coming back to the latest figures on KiwiSaver, the FMA said that of the members who weren’t contributing, 111,369, or 8%, had temporarily suspended their contributions under a provision that allows members to do so for between three months and a year. This was an increase of 19,147 from last year.

Putting those on a saving suspension aside, 2024/25 was the first year in which over half of KiwiSaver members with a default provider, which they haven’t selected themselves, were not contributing.

The FMA put the spotlight on these default providers, saying they had a role to play in lifting the number of contributing members.

“Default KiwiSaver providers have obligations to engage with default members at certain points, including during times of volatility and near the end of a member’s savings suspension,” Horner said.

“Sharing information with members about the contribution options and planning tools available better enables members to plan their long-term retirement goals.”

The tough economic environment in 2024/25 was also reflected in the amount of money KiwiSaver members withdrew from their savings for hardship purposes.

This rose by 68% during the year to $444 million.

Looking at the scheme more broadly, it continued to steadily grow in 2024/25, with funds under management rising by 10% to $123.1 billion.

This growth was driven by record contributions of $12.2b from members, employers and the Crown, supported by $6.4b in investment returns.

“While returns fluctuate with market conditions, they have been positive in eight of the past 10 years, highlighting KiwiSaver’s capacity to grow member balances over time,” the FMA said.

“This underscores the value of staying invested and the power of long-term compounding.”

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.