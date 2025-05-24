Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwis need to save their way out of this financial hole – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

New Zealand is drowning in debt, but we could save our way out.

New Zealand is drowning in debt, but we could save our way out.

Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has boosted KiwiSaver contribution rates.
  • Critics argue current budget cuts are insufficient for achieving a real surplus by 2029.
  • Australia’s compulsory superannuation scheme is highlighted as a successful model for saving and investment.

I’m more convinced than ever that the solution to the financial hole we’re in is to save our way out.

I was pleased to see the Government boost the KiwiSaver contribution rates.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I hope it is the start of a journey to even

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business