Public private partnerships return as solution to NZ’s $200b infrastructure deficit

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Southbase at OneNZ stadium.

Public private partnerships, or PPPs, are making a comeback.

Southbase chief operations officer Will Birch says the market has been expecting to see the Government give PPPs the green light for some time and that this has recently come to fruition.

“In June, Government shortlisted the PPP consortium for

Save