“Banks must have the trust of customers and government. This outcome shows an unacceptable disregard for that trust that is critical to the banking system.”

Longo said there were “fundamental issues” with ANZ’s risk and compliance culture that require “urgent attention” by the bank’s executives and board.

“In the bond trading case, ANZ was in a trusted position and its conduct had the potential to reduce the amount of funding available to the Government.

“This funding is used to support critical services including Australia’s health and education systems, affecting all Australians.”

ANZ clarified that in the bond trading case, its view was that the issue didn’t see the Australian Government lose money.

ANZ chairman Paul O’Sullivan said, “While ASIC has not alleged that ANZ engaged in market manipulation, it’s clear we have not met the standards expected of us.

“We have apologised to the AOFM [Australian Office of Financial Management] for the inadequate communication on this transaction and offered to pay the AOFM the revenue ANZ earned as duration manager.”

Of the A$240m fine ANZ has agreed to pay, A$125m relates to bond trading issues.

As for the problems in ANZ’s dealings with its retail customers, ASIC deputy chairwoman Sarah Court called ANZ out for failing to do the basics, like pay savers the right amount of interest.

She said that if the court imposed the proposed penalty, it would send a clear signal to ANZ and other banks that the “cost of breaking the law is not an acceptable cost of doing business”.

ANZ outlined various ways it was endeavouring to fix its errors and improve its operations.

O’Sullivan said certain current and former executives would receive “significant reductions in remuneration”.

