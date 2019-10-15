The European Investment Bank faces a knife-edge vote on Tuesday on a proposal that would ban it from channelling billions of euros towards natural gas projects, extending a clampdown on fossil fuels by multilateral lenders.

The board of the world's largest multilateral development bank is poised to vote on whether to halt all new loans to fossil fuel projects from the end of 2020, despite pushback from members including Germany and the European Commission.

Premium - Covering climate now series: How bad could climate change get for NZ?
Climate change: How hard will extreme weather hit NZ?

