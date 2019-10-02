North Korea fired two missiles early on Wednesday, just days before US and North Korean officials are scheduled to hold denuclearisation negotiations for the first time since Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in June.

South Korea said the projectiles were fired from Wonsan on the eastern coast of North Korea, according to Yonhap, the South Korean news agency.

The Japanese government said one missile fell inside its exclusive economic zone — which stretches from the coast for 200 nautical miles — and that a second missile landed outside the maritime area.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, confirmed

