Huawei has bought a stake in the company that commercialises research at Oxford university, giving the Chinese telecoms maker access to some of the most promising early stage technology developed by British academics.

Oxford Sciences Innovation is the largest fund dedicated to academic spin-offs in the world. It has raised £600m in four years from 70 shareholders led by the university and including Google's venture arm GV, Sequoia Capital and Temasek, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund.

Records filed at Companies House in July show that Huawei Technologies Cooeperatief, a Dutch arm of the Chinese company, acquired 4.1m shares over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.