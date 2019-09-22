Tech and media giants are going to war, pouring billions into competing streaming services. Apple and Disney are both about to enter the market, taking on established players such as Netflix and Amazon.

Next year will see even more new entrants. In the clamour and confusion, viewers may rue the day their traditional television and cable packages were "unbundled".

The spending is immense. Apple has committed more than US$6bn for original content, including movies and series such as The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

In this expensive pivot to video, the iPhone maker is racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.