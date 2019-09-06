When Apple priced a smartphone above the US$1,000 ($1,562) barrier for the first time two years ago, consumers balked. Analysts worried the iPhone X would flop. USA Today joked that buyers might need to take out a mortgage to purchase it.

But then the unexpected happened: people bought the device in such numbers that iPhone revenues reached a record US$62 billion in the holiday quarter, up 13 per cent from the previous year, even as unit sales declined.

The revenue boost proved shortlived, but ahead of Apple's annual hardware event on September 10, pricing experts at the consultancy Simon-Kucher &

The next breakthrough

'The biggest question mark'