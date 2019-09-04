Some US investors are girding themselves for the once-inconceivable prospect that the 10-year Treasury yield could be headed towards zero, as this year's giant rally in bonds shows few signs of easing.

In a world awash with roughly US$17 trillion ($26.7t) of negative-yielding government debt — meaning buyers are guaranteed to get back less than they paid, via interest and principal, if they hold to maturity — America's government bond market has long offered refuge to investors seeking higher returns.

German government bonds maturing in 10 years now yield minus 0.70 per cent, while Japan's 10-year debt yields minus 0.27

