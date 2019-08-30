EDITORIAL:

Central bankers are under fire. Donald Trump has branded Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell an "enemy" for running US monetary policy too tight for the president's liking.

Some British MPs have attacked the governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney for perceived opposition to Brexit, while Urjit Patel, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, resigned last year after clashing with Narendra Modi's government.

Matteo Salvini, head of the Italian far-right League, has called for the Bank of Italy to be scrapped completely.

