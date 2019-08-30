COMMENT:

If you haven't heard of the Fire movement, you soon will. Originating in the US, its followers are devoted to extreme forms of money saving to achieve "financial independence" and "retire early".

You could argue that Fire is an ADHU — an acronym that doesn't help understanding — but the habits of this thrifty group are worthy of further examination.

Fire followers budget like crazy and target savings of up to 70 per cent of their annual income, which (crucially) they invest for the long term. Once their savings pot has hit the desired level — typically 30 years'

