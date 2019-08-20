Apple has committed more than US$6 billion ($9.3b) for original shows and movies ahead of the launch of its new video streaming service, a ballooning budget aimed at catching up with the likes of Netflix, Disney and AT&T-owned HBO.

The iPhone maker has been preparing its foray into media for years, after hiring Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two well-known executives from Sony Pictures Television, to lead the charge in 2017.

The pair were initially armed with US$1b to commission original content over their first year but the budget has expanded and the total committed so far has passed

