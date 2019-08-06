The inversion of the US yield curve, a measure investors view as the surest predictor of an impending recession, on Monday became deeper than at any point since the onset of the financial crisis a decade ago, as the US-China trade war spread to the currency markets.

The difference between the yield on three-month Treasury bills and the benchmark 10-year bond, which has turned negative or "inverted" before every US recession of the past 50 years, widened to minus 32 basis points at its worst, after Beijing allowed its currency to weaken against the dollar past the symbolic Rmb7 level.

