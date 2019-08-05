COMMENT:

Roughly four decades ago, America kicked off the developed world's last major economic paradigm shift — the supply side revolution.

Capital gains taxes were slashed. President Ronald Reagan and UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher took on air traffic controllers and coal miners. The power of unions faded and that of corporations grew. Some people got very rich. But inequality rose, and eventually, overall trend growth slowed.

Watching the Democratic presidential primary debates last week, I couldn't help but think that we may be witnessing the next great shift, from an era of wealth accumulation to one of wealth distribution.

