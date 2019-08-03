As Hong Kong police clashed with protesters last Sunday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd in the central business district, chief executive Carrie Lam was at a very different event across the city. She was guest of honour at a youth summer camp organised by China's People's Liberation Army.

Ms Lam's host was Major General Chen Daoxiang, a senior Chinese officer in Hong Kong who used another public event on Wednesday — the celebration of the 92nd anniversary of the creation of the PLA — to deliver a clear message: the world's largest army was prepared to