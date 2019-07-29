Mike Corbat took over as chief executive of Citigroup just as the dust from the financial crisis was settling. Even then, in 2012, it was clear that the post-crisis landscape in the US would be dominated by three huge, diversified banks, each with big investment banking, commercial and retail operations.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citi had all put the bulk of their crisis-era mergers and restructurings behind them. Markets and the economy were robust. At the beginning of that year, JPMorgan had a market value of $133 billion and Bank of America $59b. Citi sat between the two,