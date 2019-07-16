Facebook has launched a new tool aimed at shutting down online scams following a lawsuit filed by Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com.

The tool will allow users of Facebook UK to flag advertisements on the social media site that link to scams, often purporting to be get-rich-quick schemes or the sale of little-understood cryptocurrencies. Facebook has also dedicated £3m to anti-scam initiatives run by financial charity, Citizens Advice.

Mr Lewis, who sued Facebook in 2018 after thousands of fake ads appeared on the social media site using his name and image without permission, dropped his suit in January. He settled

