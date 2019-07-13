The US House of Representatives has passed a measure requiring Donald Trump to seek congressional approval before authorising military strikes on Iran, setting up a clash with the Senate over US policy in the Middle East.

The House measure was approved on Friday as an amendment to the annual defence spending bill. However, a similar measure on Iran failed to gather enough support to be added to the defence spending bill passed by the Republican-controlled Senate late last month.

Over the next few weeks, the two chambers must negotiate over the final version of the defence spending bill — a

