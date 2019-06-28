Just before midnight, Vladimir Putin perks up at the mention of the word "risk". It encapsulates the man and his 20 years in power.

Latterly, Russia has embarked on a growing number of foreign policy gambles, from the military intervention in Syria, the annexation of Crimea and the attempted meddling in the US presidential election. Is his appetite for risk increasing with each passing year?

"It did not increase or decrease. Risk must always be well-justified," he replies. "But this is not the case when one can use the popular Russian phrase: 'He who doesn't take risks, never drinks champagne'."

Related articles: