Killed by self-harm: that is one prediction of how traditional law firms could meet their death. To survive, they need to change their culture.

Lawyers used to club together in partnership to bind themselves to a shared commercial purpose, make the most of their collective talents and share the proceeds of their efforts.

This ideal has come under increasing pressure as firms have increased in size and global reach, and abandoned or modified the "lockstep" approach of deciding each partner's slice of profit by seniority, in favour of the evocatively named "eat what you kill" model.

It is easy to fetishise partnership, which has its flaws. But its virtues, such as the promise of collegiality and interesting work, are increasingly drowned out by the call of cold cash.

UK law firms Clifford Chance and Freshfields have reportedly increased pay for newly qualified solicitors to £100,000, in competition with US firms, some of which pay half as much again. Having stepped on to the treadmill of high pay and long hours, lawyers who want to make partner find it hard to step off. The path to the top is also longer than it once was and prized equity partnerships are scarcer.

Inevitably, the culture this combination encourages deters some, particularly women. Fewer than one-fifth of partners are women at the top 50 UK firms and, at those that include partner earnings in the calculation, the pay gap between men and women is about 60 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

Firms that fail to adapt will continue to drive away talented staff. Obelisk Support, a legal services provider, suggests in a new report that they are instead taking more flexible jobs in corporate legal departments; at new, more entrepreneurial and technology-driven firms; and at the Big Four professional services groups, which are developing legal operations.

It is easy for elite City and Wall Street law firms to shrug off such challenges. They obsess more about competition from other comparable law firms than from scrappy upstarts.

A recent Financial Times analysis of the growth of Kirkland & Ellis, the Chicago firm that specialises in serving the private equity industry, focused on how it had overtaken old "white shoe" New York firms by luring younger stars with the bait of more money and greater autonomy.

Over-reach haunts the sector, in the form of the ghost of Dewey & LeBoeuf, the US firm that went bust in 2012 having offered lavish guarantees to rainmakers. The risks firms run by clinging on to the old culture are more subtle.

There will always be a need for a few, perhaps smaller, partnerships that can direct high-octane lawyers, working long hours, to advise on big deals and complex financing arrangements. Some believe these firms will thrive by using technology and new legal services companies to handle humdrum tasks, such as due diligence and contract preparation.

But even the supercharged specialists could benefit from mitigating their long working hours and flexing their rigid hierarchy. If they fail to do so, they face two linked dangers.

First, they will lose, or never find, talented lawyers who shy away from their intensive model.

Second, they will encounter the innovator's dilemma. By blithely ceding commoditised parts of their business to new rivals or companies in parallel sectors, such as accountancy, they may fuel the growth of the disrupters.

With the help of the junior lawyers who chose a different path, these new competitors will eventually grow big and well-qualified enough to pitch for the high-end business that, for now, traditional law firms consider to be their exclusive domain.



