Deutsche Bank has warned almost 1,000 corporate clients that they will lose access to basic banking services within weeks because it has not received documents needed to verify their identity.

The Frankfurt-based lender has sent hundreds of the termination letters to blue-chip companies, underscoring how banks are scrambling to meet tougher anti-money laundering rules introduced by regulators around the world in recent years.

From the end of June, the affected clients will not be able to sign new contracts with Deutsche's "trust and agency services" division, which provides vanilla banking products such as escrow, syndicated loans, structured finance and commercial

