The Panama luxury hotel owner who sued and evicted Donald Trump's property management company from his waterfront hotel in the Central American country last year has alleged that it knowingly evaded Panamanian taxes.

In the filing in Manhattan federal court, Cypriot businessman Orestes Fintiklis alleged that the company had "failed to comply with Panamanian tax and legal requirements" including failing to pay all due taxes on the hotel management fees and failing to report staff salaries in full.

"Trump used its control over the hotel bank accounts to make payments to itself and affiliates without withholding the 12.5 per cent

Related articles: