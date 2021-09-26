Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Net zero pledges: not even next management's problem

3 minutes to read
Highly-polluting business in industries such as oil and aviation have generally adopted the 'easy' target of net zero by 2050. Photo / 123RF

Highly-polluting business in industries such as oil and aviation have generally adopted the 'easy' target of net zero by 2050. Photo / 123RF

Financial Times

Lex OPINION:

The chief executive of a large financial institution made a striking comment in private conversation this week. He said it was easy for bosses to commit their companies to net zero carbon emissions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.