Business

Melissa Chan-Green on life after Newshub and how she bounced back from redundancy – The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Melissa Chan-Green was forced to adjust her career after being made redundant as part of Newshub's closure. Photo / Michael Craig

Broadcaster and journalist Melissa Chan-Green spent her years hosting The AM Show living as though it could end at any moment.

For 17 years, she worked with Newshub and the other iterations of Three’s daily news output, including as foreign correspondent, newsreader, and finally as co-host of The AM Show.

