Unfortunately, too many are telling us that the current vocational system does not meet their needs, pushing them to seek alternative training that better reflects industry standards, even when that comes at extra cost or falls outside formal NZQA credentials.

Why is this happening? Because business needs have too often been left out of the equation. Repeated restructures have left employers unclear about who does what in vocational education and how to have their feedback heard.

Workforce development councils struggled to connect meaningfully with many businesses. Now, proposed industry skills boards (ISBs) risk repeating this pattern unless they have clear mandates, robust funding and genuine industry influence.

We want a system where ISBs actively contribute to workforce planning, with deep insights into emerging skill needs, which then flow through to schools, tertiary education, immigration and employment policy, as well as into the careers and pathways space.

Without this, we will continue to lurch from skill shortage to skill shortage. Employers also need to see stronger quality assurance and monitoring of training providers, as well as greater transparency of these results. Too often, graduates arrive ill-equipped for modern workplaces, undermining confidence in the system.

Another flashpoint is the proposal to lower thresholds for imposing compulsory industry training levies. While training is critical, many businesses already invest heavily in developing their people. Imposing levies, without benchmarks for broad industry backing, risks further alienating employers who may already feel disengaged from a system that doesn’t deliver for them.

Our message to policymakers is clear: work with us, not around us. Use industry expertise to shape qualifications, pathways and delivery models that genuinely meet labour market demands. Recognise the vital role that peak bodies and industry associations can play, not just in advocacy, but in designing and promoting training that is fit for purpose.

This is also a time for realism. The sector has been in near-constant flux, creating uncertainty for learners and businesses. The scale of changes proposed is large, timelines are tight, and implementation details remain thin. Without careful planning and industry partnership, we risk repeating past mistakes and losing yet more employer trust.

At the EMA, we want to see a system that is collaborative, responsive and focused on high-quality outcomes. This is not just about business interests, it’s about creating meaningful pathways for learners that lead to sustainable, well-paid careers – and driving New Zealand’s productivity and prosperity in the process.

We stand ready to work with the Government, educators and other industry partners to make this vision a reality. But for the new system to succeed, it must be built on the solid foundation of genuine industry engagement and high-quality training outcomes. Let’s not waste this chance to get it right.