EMA sees record number of businesses looking for restructuring advice

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

More businesses are seeking help with restructuring amid rising unemployment. Photo / 123RF

More businesses are seeking help with restructuring amid rising unemployment. Photo / 123RF

  • EMA’s AdviceLine received a record 403 queries around restructuring and redundancy in Q1.
  • Unemployment is currently 5.1%.
  • In 2024, 2500 companies went into liquidation.

A record number of businesses sought advice about redundancies in the first three months of the year, according to Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) data.

EMA’s AdviceLine received 403 queries from businesses on the topic of restructuring and redundancies last quarter – almost double that in

Latest from Business