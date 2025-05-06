Unemployment remains unchanged at 5.1%

Unemployment to hit decade high, vape stores within walking distance of most schools and Trump told ‘country is not for sale’.

Unemployment remained unchanged at 5.1% in the March quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people in the quarter was 156,000, the same as the December 2024 quarter.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted underutilisation rate – a measure of spare capacity in New Zealand’s labour market – was 12.3%, or 390,000 people, compared with 12.1% in the December 2024 quarter.

The underutilisation figure includes those looking for work (unemployed), those working but seeking more hours of work (underemployed), and those not seeking work but would take a job if offered (potential labour force).

There were 45,000 fewer people working full-time in the March quarter, when compared with the same period a year ago. Part-time employment increased by 25,000.