Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trades training is just as important as a university education - Michael Johnston

By Michael Johnston
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The uptake and quality of apprenticeship training in New Zealand lags behind some other countries. Photo / Yaroslav Astakhov

The uptake and quality of apprenticeship training in New Zealand lags behind some other countries. Photo / Yaroslav Astakhov

Opinion by Michael Johnston

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The average age of a NZ apprentice is 28
  • Just 6% of young people go straight into an apprenticeship from school
  • Half of all German school leavers take up apprenticeships

Industry skills boards can help boost apprenticeships

A skilled workforce is fundamental to a healthy economy. In New Zealand, we have no shortage of young people wanting a university education.

The skills acquired through apprenticeships are equally important. Yet far fewer young people undertake apprenticeships.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business