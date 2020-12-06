Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Here's what the office of 2021 should look like

4 minutes to read

Not everyone is a fan of the open-plan office. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Pilita Clark

Very little of consequence typically happens in a nanosecond.

Yet in the wake of promising Covid vaccine news, it hasn't taken much longer than that for some bosses to predict that workers will be hauled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.