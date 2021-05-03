Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cities appoint 'heat officers' in response to warming threat

4 minutes to read
Heatwaves killed 166,000 people between 1998 and 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Heatwaves killed 166,000 people between 1998 and 2017. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Camilla Hodgson

Cities around the world are responding to the threat from rising temperatures by hiring "chief heat officers" to address a problem that will be accentuated by climate change.

Miami-Dade County, the densely populated coastal region

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.