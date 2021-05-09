Website of the Year

China's ambitions in space: National pride or taking on the Americans?

The core module of China's space station, Tianhe, on the the Long March-5B Y2 rocket is moved to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern China's Hainan Province in April. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Christian Shepherd and James Kynge

When Chinese engineers launched the first part of the country's permanent space station into the Earth's orbit late last month President Xi Jinping told them they had achieved a glowing place in the nation's history.

