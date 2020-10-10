Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Britain is heading 'into a long winter' as Covid second wave strikes

7 minutes to read

Britain is heading into "a long winter". Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: George Parker, Chris Giles and Andy Bounds

On August 14, Boris Johnson sparked panic on the beaches when he decided to add France to England's quarantine list. Thousands of Brits dashed home from a country recording 30 Covid-19 cases per 100,000, hoping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.