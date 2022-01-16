Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Anti-intellectualism' is disrupting global response to Covid, says Eli Lilly chief

4 minutes to read
Activists hold signs and protest the California lockdown in 2020. Photo / Getty Image

Activists hold signs and protest the California lockdown in 2020. Photo / Getty Image

Financial Times
By Jamie Smyth

One of America's top pharmaceutical executives has warned that a growing climate of anti-intellectualism is blighting the global response to Covid-19, and questioned whether policymakers are capable of preparing the public for the next pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.