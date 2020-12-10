Airbnb prices shares well above range as IPO frenzy continues

Photo / 123RF

Airbnb has priced its initial public offering at US$68 ($96.83) per share, significantly above its target range, in a sign of investor confidence in both Airbnb's home-sharing business and the long-term recovery of the travel industry at large.

The price, confirmed by two people briefed on the matter, means the short-term rental company has raised US$3.4 billion from the offering, ahead of its Nasdaq debut on Thursday. It had earlier said it expected its shares to be priced between US$56 and US$60 each.

The higher-than-expected pricing follows a strong debut for DoorDash, the food delivery company, which enjoyed a first day pop of about 85 per cent on Wednesday, hitting a market capitalisation of US$60b.

At its offer price, Airbnb's implied market capitalisation of US$40.6b would be greater than that of rival travel booker Expedia —US$18.2b — but still dwarfed by Booking.com, currently valued at US$86.3b.

Airbnb declined to comment on the pricing.

The high demand for its IPO caps a sharp turnround for the San Francisco-based company, which at the depths of Covid-19 disruption in May was forced to raise US$2b in emergency funding as bookings dropped by more than 70 per cent globally.

Against its competitors, Airbnb's revenues and bookings took a comparatively less severe hit from the pandemic. In this year's third quarter, the company returned to a US$219 million profit, having incurred a US$576m loss in the previous quarter.

The rebound reflected domestic travel, particularly by customers who chose to work remotely in Airbnb accommodation for a month or more, but also the impact of drastic cost cutting. The company pulled back from businesses outside its core home-sharing offering, suspended almost all marketing, and shed a quarter of its staff.

The company has warned, however, that the reinstatement of lockdowns will lead to a challenging end to the year. Data from Edison Trends suggests that US spending on Airbnb has fallen by about one-third since early October.

"Even though [Airbnb has] obviously been hurt by the pandemic, as has all travel, it stands to really get most of the early tail winds as people start coming out of hiding," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb's chief executive, will hold a stake worth US$5.2b at the IPO price. He and his co-founders, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk, will retain 42.2 per cent of the voting rights in the public company. The founders were due to sell 1,551,723 shares in the offering, amounting to about US$106m at the IPO price, on top of the US$3.4b raised by the company.

The pricing also potentially reflects a lack of concern that the company's prospects would be hindered by regulation. Restrictions on short-term rentals had been imposed in about 70 per cent of Airbnb's top 200 cities, the company stated in its prospectus, but said it was not concerned about any material impact to its biggest cities from regulation in future.

In its filing, Airbnb said that 3.5m shares — up to 7 per cent of the total offering — would be made available to hosts, prioritising those who had been on the platform for longer if the offer was oversubscribed.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the IPO.

