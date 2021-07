Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwis in action - All the New Zealand team's schedules and results

Lisa Carrington stands on the podium during a medal ceremony at the Rio Olympics. Photo / Getty

Lisa Carrington stands on the podium during a medal ceremony at the Rio Olympics. Photo / Getty

Keep track on all the New Zealand athletes during the 2020 Olympics.

Results and places will be updated throughout the Games. All listed in New Zealand Time.

Wednesday July 21

11.30pm - Football - New Zealand women v Australia, Group G game

Thursday July 22

8pm - Football - New Zealand men v Korea, Group B game

Friday July 23

11.30am - Rowing - Men's single sculls (Jordan Parry), heat

12.30pm - Rowing - Women's single sculls (Emma Twigg), heat

1.30pm - Rowing - Men's double sculls (Chris Harris and Jack Lopas), heat

2pm - Rowing - Women's double sculls (Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne), heat

2.50pm - Rowing - Women's quadruple sculls (Olivia Loe, Eve Macfarlane, Georgia Nugent-O'Leary and Ruby Tew), heat

Saturday July 24

12.50pm - Rowing- Women's coxless pair (Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast), heats

1pm - Gymnastics - Men's artistic individual All-Around (Misha Koudinov), qualifying

1pm - Hockey - New Zealand men v India, Pool A game

1.20pm - Rowing - Men's coxless pair (Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson)

2pm - Cycling - Men's road race (Patrick Bevan, George Bennett)

2pm - Tennis - Men's doubles (Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell), first round

5.12pm - Boxing - Men's Heavy (David Nyika), Round of 32

5.30pm - Gymnastics - Men's artistic individual All-Around (Misha Koudinov), qualifying

8.30pm - Football - New Zealand women v USA, group G game

10pm - Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle (Zac Reid), heats

10pm - Swimming - Men's 400m Individual Medley (Lewis Clareburt), heats

10.30pm - Gymnastics - Men's artistic individual All-Around (Misha Koudinov), qualifying

Sunday July 25

11.20am - Surfing - Men's event (Billy Stairmand), heat 3

12pm - Shooting - Women's skeet (Chloe Tipple), Qualification - Day 1

1.15pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), round of 16

1.30pm - Swimming - Men's 400m Individual Medley (Lewis Clareburt), final - *

1.52pm - Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle (Zac Reid), final - *

2pm - Rowing - Men's eight, heats

2pm - Tennis - Men's doubles (Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell), first round

2.15pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), round of 16

2.20pm - Rowing - women's eight, heats

3.15pm - Hockey - New Zealand women v Argentina, pool B game

3.45pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), round of 16

4pm - Surfing - Women's event (Ella Williams), heat 5

4.45pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), round of 16

4.47pm - Canoe - Women's K1 slalom (Luuka Jones), heats

5.15pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), quarterfinals *

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 1

6.45pm - Canoe - Women's K1 slalom (Luuka Jones), heats

6.45pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 2

7.15pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), semifinals *

8pm - Football - New Zealand men v Honduras, pool game

10pm - Swimming - Women's 100m backstroke (Ali Gayler), heats

10pm - Swimming - Women's 400m freestyle (Erika Fairweather), heats

10.15pm - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), repechage

11.45pm - Hockey - New Zealand men v Spain, pool A

12:15am - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), bronze medal *

12:45am - Taekwondo - Men's 68kg (Tom Burns), gold medal *

* if qualified

Monday July 26

9.30am - Triathlon - Men's event (Tayler Reid, Hayden Wilde)

12pm - Rowing - Women's single sculls (Emma Twigg), quarter-finals

12pm - Shooting - Women's skeet (Chloe Tipple), Qualification - Day 2

12.24pm - Surfing - Women's event (Ella Williams), heat 5 - potential

12.40pm - Rowing - Men's single sculls (Jordan Parry), quarter-finals

1pm - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand men v Korea, group game

1.20pm - Rowing - Women's double sculls (Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne), semifinals

1.40pm - Rowing - Men's double sculls (Chris Harris and Jack Lopas), heat

2pm - Tennis - Men's doubles (Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell), second round *

2.20pm - Swimming - Women's 400m freestyle (Erika Fairweather), final *

2.53pm - Swimming - Women's 100m backstroke (Ali Gayler), semifinals *

3pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 3

4.15pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 4

5.50pm - Shooting - Women's skeet (Chloe Tipple), final *

6pm - Cycling - Men's cross country mountain biking (Anton Cooper)

8.30pm - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand men v Argentina, group game

10pm - Swimming - Women's 200m freestyle (Erika Fairweather), heats

10pm - Swimming - Women's 1500m freestyle (Hayley McIntosh, Eve Thomas), heats

11.45pm - Hockey - New Zealand women v Japan, group game

Tuesday July 27

9.30am - Triathlon - Women's event (Nicole van der Kaay, Ainsley Thorpe)

10am - Surfing - Men's event (Billy Stairmand), quarter-final *

12.24pm - Surfing - Women's event (Ella Williams), quarter-final *

1.10pm - Rowing - Women's quadruple sculls, final *

1.30pm - Swimming - Women's 200m freestyle (Erika Fairweather), semifinal *

1.30pm - Rowing - Men's coxless pair (Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson), semifinal*

1.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand men v Australia, group game

1.51pm - Swimming - Women's 100m backstroke (Ali Gayler), final *

1.58pm - Rowing - Women's coxless pair (Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast) - semifinal *

2.45pm - Hockey - New Zealand men v Japan, group game

3pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 1

3.03pm - Boxing - Men's 81kg-91kg (David Nyika) round of 16 *

3.10pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 5

3.55pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 2

4pm - Surfing - Women's event (Ella Williams), semifinal *

4pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 1

4.25pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 6

4.50pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 3

5pm - Canoe - Women's K1 slalom (Luuka Jones), semifinals *

5.15pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 2

5.45pm - Sailing - Men's 49 (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 1

6.40pm - Sailing - Men's 49 (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 2

7pm - Canoe - Women's K1 slalom (Luuka Jones), final *

7.35pm - Sailing - Men's 49 (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 3

8pm - Football - New Zealand women v Sweden, group game

8.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand men - quarterfinals *

10pm - Swimming - Men's 800m freestyle (Zac Reid) - heats

Wednesday July 28

11am - Surfing - Women's event (Ella Williams), bronze final *

11.45am - Surfing - Men's event (Billy Stairmand), bronze final *

12pm - Shooting - Women's trap (Natalie Rooney), qualification day one

12.18pm - Rowing - Women's double sculls (Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne)- final *

12.30pm - Rowing - Men's double sculls (Chris Harris and Jack Lopas)- final *

12.30pm - Surfing - Women's event (Ella Williams), gold medal match *

1.15pm - Surfing - Men's event (Billy Stairmand), gold medal match *

1.41pm - Swimming - Women's 200m freestyle (Erika Fairweather), final *

1.58pm - Rowing - Women's single sculls (Emma Twigg), semifinals *

2pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand men - semifinals - *

2.18pm - Rowing - Men's single sculls (Jordan Parry), semifinals *

2.45pm - Hockey - New Zealand women v Spain, pool game

2.54pm - Swimming - Women's 1500m freestyle (Hayley McIntosh and Eve Thomas), final *

3pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 1

3pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 3

3pm - Sailing - Men's 49 (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 4

3.55pm - Sailing - Men's 49 (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 5

4pm - Canoe - Women's C1 slalom (Luuka Jones), heats

4.15pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 1

4.47pm - Canoe - Men's K1 slalom (Callum Gilbert), heats

4.50pm - Sailing - Men's 49 (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 6

5pm - Cycling - Men's road individual time trial (Patrick Bevin, George Bennett)

5.30pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 1

5.45pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 4

5.57pm - Canoe - Women's C1 slalom (Luuka Jones), heats

6.25pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 2

6.40pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 5

6.45pm - Canoe - Men's K1 slalom (Callum Gilbert), heats

7.20pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 3

7.35pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 6

8.30pm - Football - New Zealand men v Romania, group game

8.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand men, bronze final *

9pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand men, gold final *

10pm - Swimming - Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, heats

10pm - Swimming - Men's 200m IM (Lewis Clareburt), heats

10.15pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Individual All-Around (Misha Koudinov) final *

12.15am - Hockey - New Zealand men v Australia, group game

* if qualified

Thursday July 29

10.30am - Men's golf (Ryan Fox), round one

12pm - Shooting - Women's trap (Natalie Rooney), qualification day two

12.18pm - Rowing - Men's coxless pair (Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson), final *

12.30pm - Rowing - Women's coxless pair (Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast), final *

1.21pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), quarter-finals run 1

1.30pm - Swimming - Men's 800m freestyle (Zac Reid), final *

2.03pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), quarter-finals run 2

2.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealnd women v Kenya, group game

2.45pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), quarter-finals run 3

3pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 7

3pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 4

3.08pm - Swimming - Men's 200m IM (Lewis Clareburt), semifinals

3.31pm - Swimming - Women's 4x200m freestyle relay, final *

3.55pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 5

4.15pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 8

4.50pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 6

5pm - Canoe - Women's C1 slalom (Luuka Jones), semifinals *

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 5

5.30pm - Shooting - Women's trap (Natalie Rooney), final *

6pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 3

6.45pm - Canoe - Women's C1 slalom (Luuka Jones), final *

6.45pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 6

7.15pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 4

9.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand women v Great Britain, group game

10pm - Swimming - Women's 200m backstroke (Ali Galyer), heats

10pm - Swimming - Women's 800m freestyle (Eve Thomas), heats

12.15am - Hockey - New Zealand women v Australia, group game

Friday July 30

10.30am - Men's golf (Ryan Fox), round two

11.30am - Equestrian - Eventing, dressage day one, session one (Tim Price, Jonelle Price, Jesse Campbell)

12.15pm - Athletics - Men's high jump (Hamish Kerr), qualification

12.33pm - Rowing - Women's single scull (Emma Twigg), final *

12.45pm - Rowing - Men's single scull (Jordan Parry), final *

1.05pm - Rowing - Women's eight, final *

1.15pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), semifinals *

1.25pm - Rowing - Men's eight - final *

1.46pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), semifinals *

2.16pm - Swimming - Men's 200m IM (Lewis Clareburt), final *

2.17pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), semifinals *

2.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand women v Russia, group game

2.35pm - Swimming - Women's 200m backstroke (Ali Galyer) semifinals *

2.50pm - Cycling - Women's BMX (Rebecca Petch), Final *

3pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 7

3pm - Tennis - Men's doubles - gold medal match *

3.55pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 8

4pm - Gymnastics - Women's Trampoline Individual (Madaline Davidson), qualification

4.15pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 6

4.39pm - Boxing - Men's 81-91kg (David Nyika), quarter-finals

4.50pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 9

5pm - Canoe - Men's K-1 Slalom (Callum Gilbert), semifinals *

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 9

5.45pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 7

5.50pm - Gymnastics - Women's Trampoline Individual (Madaline Davidson), final *

6.40pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 8

6.45pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 10

7pm - Canoe - Men's K-1 Slalom (Callum Gilbert), final *

7.35pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 9

8pm - Football - New Zealand women, quarter-finals *

8.30pm - Equestrian - Eventing, dressage day one, session two (Tim Price, Jonelle Price, Jesse Campbell)

8.30pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand women, quarter-finals

10pm - Athletics - Women's 5000m (Camille Buscomb), round one

10pm - Hockey - New Zealand men v Argentina, pool game

10.25pm - Athletics - Women's shot put (Valerie Adams, Maddi Wesche), qualification

10.39pm - Boxing - Men's 81-91kg (David Nyika), quarter-finals

* if qualified

Saturday July 31

10.30am - Triathlon - Team relay mixed, final

10.30am - Men's golf (Ryan Fox), round three

11.30pm - Equestrian - Eventing, dressage day two, session three (Tim Price, Jonelle Price, Jesse Campbell)

12.30pm - Hockey - New Zealand women v China, pool game

1.37pm - Swimming - Women's 200m backstroke (Ali Galyer) final *

1.46pm - Swimming - Women's 800m freestyle (Eve Thomas) final *

2pm - Rugby sevens - New Zealand women, semifinal *

2.50pm - Weightlifting - Men's 81kg (Cameron McTaggart), group B

3pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 7

3pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 10

3pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 10

3pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 7

3.55pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 11

3.55pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 11

3.55pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 8

4pm - Gymnastics - Men's trampoline individual (Dylan Schmidt), qualification

4.15pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 8

4.50pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), race 12

4.50pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), race 12

4.50pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 9

5.50pm - Gymnastics - Men's trampoline individual (Dylan Schmidt), final *

6.50pm - Weightlifting - Men's 81kg (Cameron McTaggart), group A

8pm - Football - New Zealand men, quarter-finals *

8.30pm - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand women, bronze final *

9pm - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand women, gold final *

Sunday August 1

10.30am - Men's golf (Ryan Fox), round four

10.45am - Equestrian - Cross Country, (Tim Price, Jonelle Price, Jesse Campbell)

12.10pm - Athletics - Women's hammer throw (Julia Ratcliffe and Lauren Bruce)

12.30pm - Hockey - New Zealand men, quarter-finals *

1.35pm - Athletics - Women's shot put (Valerie Adams,Maddi Wesche) - final *

3pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 10

3.10pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 7

3.55pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 11

4.25pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 8

4.50pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), race 12

4.50pm - Weightlifting - Women's 76kg (Megan Signal), group B

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's laser (Sam Meech), race 10

6pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 9

7.15pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), race 10

8pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Floor (Misha Koudinov) *

9.44pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Pummel Horse (Misha Koudinov) *

10.10pm - Athletics - Men's high jump (Hamish Kerr) - final *

10.50pm - Weightlifting - Women's 76kg (Megan Signal), group A

Monday August 2

12.30pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 200m (Lisa Carrington) - heats

12.30pm - Hockey - New Zealand women, quarter-finals *

2pm - Kayaking - Women's K-2 500m (Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal) - heats

2.45pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 200m (Lisa Carrington) - quarter-finals

2.50pm - Weightlifting - Women's 87kg (Kanah Andrews-Nahu), group B

2.50pm - Weightlifting - Women's +87kg (Laurel Hubbard), group B

3.45pm - Kayaking - Women's K-2 500m (Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal) - quarter-finals

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 9

5.30pm - Sailing - 49er FX (Alex Maloney and Molly Meech), medal race *

6pm - Diving - Men's 3m springboard (Anton Down-Jenkins), Preliminaries

6.30pm - Sailing - Men's 49er (Blair Tuke and Peter Burling), medal race *

6.45pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), race 10

6.50pm - Weightlifting - Women's 87kg (Kanah Andrews-Nahu), group A

6.54pm - Cycling - Track - Women's team pursuit, qualifying

8pm - Equestrian - Eventing - Jumping, (Tim Price, Jonelle Price, Jesse Campbell)

8pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Rings (Misha Koudinov) *

8.02pm - Cycling - Track - Men's 4000m team pursuit, qualifying

9.54pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Vault (Misha Koudinov) *

10.50pm - Weightlifting - Women's +87kg (Laurel Hubbard), group A

11.45pm - Equestrian - Eventing - Jumping, (Tim Price, Jonelle Price, Jesse Campbell) - final

12.40am - Athletics - Women's 5000m (Camille Buscomb) - final *

Tuesday August 3

12.05pm - Athletics - Men's 1500m (Nick Willis, Sam Tanner), round one

12.30pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 200m (Lisa Carrington) - semifinals *

1pm - Diving - Men's 3m springboard (Anton Down-Jenkins) - semifinals *

1.23pm - Kayaking - Women's K-2 500m (Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal) - semifinals, *

2.30pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 200m (Lisa Carrington) - final *

3.18pm - Boxing - Men's 81-91kg (David Nyika), semifinals *

3.40pm - Kayaking - Women's K-2 500m (Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal) - final *

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's Finn (Josh Junior), medal race *

6pm - Diving - Men's 3m springboard (Anton Down-Jenkins) - final *

6.30pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit, heats

6.30pm - Sailing - Nacra mixed (Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson), medal race *

6.58pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Team Sprint, heats

7.22pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Team Pursuit, heats

8pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Parallel Bars (Misha Koudinov) *

8.19pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit, bronze medal ride

8.26pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Team Pursuit, gold medal ride

8.35pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Team Sprint, gold medal ride

9.42pm - Gymnastics - Men's Artistic Horizontal Bar (Misha Koudinov) final *

10pm - Equestrian - Jumping Individual, (Bruce Goodin, Daniel Meech)

10.15pm - Athletics - Men's shot put (Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill), Qualification Round

11.35pm - Athletics - Women's hammer throw (Julia Ratcliffe, Lauren Bruce) final *

Wednesday August 4

10.30am - Golf - Women's event (Lydia Ko), first round

1.19pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 500m (Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Regal) heats

1.54pm - Kayaking - Men's K-2 1000m (Max Brown, Kurtis Imrie) heats

3.07pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 500m (Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Regal) quarter-finals *

3.21pm - Kayaking - Men's K-2 1000m (Max Brown, Kurtis Imrie) quarter-finals *

4.50pm - Weightlifting - Men's +109kg (David Liti), group B

5.30pm - Sailing - Men's 470 (Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox), medal race *

6.30pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) qualifying

7.10pm - Cycling- Track - Women's Keirin (Ellesse Andrews), heats

7.35pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) round of 32 *

8:11pm - Cycling- Track - Women's Keirin (Ellesse Andrews), Repechage *

8.45pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Team Pursuit, final *

9.13pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) round of 16 *

10pm - Equestrian - Jumping Individual, (Bruce Goodin, Daniel Meech) final *

10.50pm - Weightlifting - Men's +109kg (David Liti), group A

Thursday August 5

10.30am - Golf - Women's event (Lydia Ko), second round

12.58pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 500m (Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Regal) semifinals *

1pm - Karate - Women's Individual Kata (Andrea Anacan), pool A elimination round

1.12pm - Kayaking - Men's K-2 1000m (Max Brown, Kurtis Imrie) semifinals *

1.20pm - Karate - Women's Individual Kata (Andrea Anacan), pool B elimination round

2.05pm - Athletics - Men's shot put (Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill), final *

3.01pm - Kayaking - Women's K-1 500m (Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Regal) final *

3.26pm - Kayaking - Men's K-2 1000m (Max Brown, Kurtis Imrie) final *

6.30pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Omnium (Campbell Stewart), Scratch race 1

6.48pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) 1/8 finals *

7.06pm - Cycling- Track - Women's Keirin (Ellesse Andrews), quarter-finals *

7.27pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Omnium (Campbell Stewart), Tempo race 2

7.45pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) quarter-finals *

7.57pm - Cycling- Track - Women's Keirin (Ellesse Andrews), semifinals *

8.07pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Omnium (Campbell Stewart), Elimination race 3

8.45pm - Cycling- Track - Women's Keirin (Ellesse Andrews), final *

8.55pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Omnium (Campbell Stewart), Points race 4

11pm - Athletics - Men's 1500m (Nick Willis, Sam Tanner), semifinals *

* if qualified

Friday August 6

8.30am - Athletics - Men's 50km walk (Quentin Rew), final

10.30am - Golf - Women's event (Lydia Ko), third round

1.15pm - Kayaking - Women's K-5 500m (Lisa Carrington, Teneale Hatton, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal) heats

6.05pm - Boxing - Men's 81-91kg (David Nyika), finals *

6.30pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), Qualifying

7.10pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) semifinals *

7.16pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), 1/32 finals *

8.15pm - Cycling - track - Women's madison (Rushlee Buchanan, Jessie Hodges)

9pm - Cycling- Track - Men's sprint (Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster) final *

9.06pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), 1/16 finals *

10pm - Equestrian - Jumping team event, Qualification

Saturday August 7

10.30am - Golf - Women's event (Lydia Ko), fourth round

1.07pm - Kayaking - Women's K-5 500m (Lisa Carrington, Teneale Hatton, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal) semifinals *

3pm - Kayaking - Women's K-5 500m (Lisa Carrington, Teneale Hatton, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal) final *

6.30pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), 1/8 finals *

6.48pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Keirin (Sam Webster, Sam Dakin) heats

7.39pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), quarter-finals *

7.55pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Madison

10pm - Equestrian - Jumping team event, final *

10.44pm - Athletics - Women's 10,000m (Camille Buscomb) - final

11.40pm - Men's 1500m (Nick Willis, Sam Tanner), final *

Sunday August 8

10am - Athletics - Men's marathon (Zane Robertson, Malcolm Hicks), final

1pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Omnium (Holly Edmondston), Scratch race 1

1.18pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), semifinals *

1.24pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Keirin (Sam Webster, Sam Dakin) quarter-finals *

1.45pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Omnium (Holly Edmondston), Tempo race 2

2.09pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Keirin (Sam Webster, Sam Dakin) semifinals, *

2.20pm - Cycling - Track - Women's sprint (Kirstie James, Ellesse Andrews), final *

2.26pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Omnium (Holly Edmondston), Elimination race 3

3pm - Cycling - Track - Men's Keirin (Sam Webster, Sam Dakin) final *

3.25pm - Cycling - Track - Women's Omnium (Holly Edmondston), Points - Race 4

* if qualified