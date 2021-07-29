Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Zealand sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke continue fightback in 49er class

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke. Photo / Photosport

Defending champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke remain on course for another podium place at the halfway point of the 49er class.

Burling and Tuke sit fourth overall after six of 12 races on another mixed day for the Kiwi crews on Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

The six-time 49er world champions started in fifth out of 19 boats and were unable to improve on that position after a 12th-place finish in race five.

But Burling and Tuke displayed some of the form that saw them claim gold in the class at Rio 2016 when they crossed second in race six behind Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges of Brazil, equalling the Kiwis' best effort from day two.

‌

The America's Cup heroes are now on 26 points, eight points off the British and Spanish boats at the head of the fleet. After the 12 races are complete the top 10 boats will progress to Monday's medal race, meaning Burling and Tuke remain well on course to defend their title.

How the Kiwi sailing crews are placed:

Blair Tuke and Peter Burling (49er) - fourth overall after 6/12 races

Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox (men's 470) - second overall after 2/10 races

Josh Junior (men's Finn) - eighth overall after 4/10 races

Sam Meech (men's Laser) - 14th overall after 8/10 races

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49er FX) - ninth overall after 6/12 races

Erica Dawson and Micah Wilkinson (Nacra 17) - 12th overall after 6/12 races