Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Eric Murray column - Strap in, today could be one of NZ sport's greatest days

Eric Murray
By
3 mins to read
NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear recaps New Zealand's first gold medal as a potentially historic day dawns on day eight. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

In his latest column for the Herald, Kiwi rowing great Eric Murray writes about New Zealand rowing's new golden pair - and why more success could be in store today.

Life will never be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics