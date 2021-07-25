Tokyo Olympics 2020: Emma Twigg powers into single sculls semifinals to underline medal credentials

Emma Twigg wins women's singles rowing quarterfinal. Source / Sky Sport

Emma Twigg underlined her medal credentials – and enhanced her case for gold – by powering into the women's single sculls semifinals at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

Repeating her efforts in the heat, Twigg blitzed the field and despite cruising the last 500 metres still finished some eight seconds faster than Switzerland's second-placed Jeannine Gmelin in a time of 7.54.96 - the second fastest overall from the quarterfinals.

Iran's Nazanin Malaei caused something of a surprise by pushing into third to qualify for the semis.

Attending her fourth Games, Twigg continues to look poised, in complete control to this point, in her quest for an elusive Olympic medal following two previous fourth-place finishes.

At London 2012 she missed bronze by 3.6 seconds and in Rio de Janeiro four years later the margin was an agonising 0.3 seconds.

This time around, the 34-year-old appears destined to challenge for gold.

The women's quad sculls failed to make the final. Photo / Getty Images

Moments earlier, the New Zealand women's quad sculls were eliminated from medal contention after finishing third in their repechage event.

Olivia Loe, Eve Macfarlane, Georgia Nugent-O'Leary and Ruby Tew finished fourth in their heat on Friday - seven seconds behind winners Germany - and therefore needed a top-two placing to progress from Sunday's repechage.

While they dug in the New Zealand boat was always off the pace – 1.49 seconds back at the halfway point before finishing over three seconds behind race winners Australia.

New Zealand managed to haul in Great Britian over the closing stages into third but were still well adrift the second-placed Italians, who also progress.

The result - in an event contested at the Games for the first time since 1992 - is particularly brutal for Loe, the two-time double scull world champion, after being replaced in the double boat favoured to medal and moved into the quad.

The quad sculls will race again in the B Final, where there are no medals on the line.