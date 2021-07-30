Tokyo Olympics 2020: Peter Burling and Blair Tuke continue to improve as home stretch looms in regattas

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear recaps New Zealand's first gold medal as a potentially historic day dawns on day eight. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Blair Tuke and Peter Burling have continued their rise into contention in the 49er at the Tokyo Olympics, moving iwithin touch of the medal positions for the home stretch of the regatta.

After winning their last race on Thursday, the Kiwi duo finished third in Friday's opening race to improve their position and press their claim.

Blair Tuke (L) and Peter Burling of Team New Zealand compete in the Men's Skiff 49er on Friday. Photo / Getty

Now eight races into the 12 that precede the double-points medal race, the defending gold medallists are well poised to find their way back onto the podium, recovering from a 12th-placed finish in the regatta's opening race to show their championship mettle.

Burling and Tuke made a great start to the seventh race - the first of the day on Friday, leading early and jostling for position at the front of the pack. That was where they stayed, but we unable to go with the German duo of Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel, who took out the race 16sec clear of the British duo Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

They didn't have quite the same success in the eighth race. Not able to have the same success off the starting line, Burling and Tuke went around the first marker in eighth. However, they were able to improve slightly throughout the race, moving into sixth at the halfway point where they remained.

They now sit within three points of the leaders – Spain's Diego Botin Le Chever and Iago Lopez Marra.

In the 470, Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox have improved from fifth to fourth in the overall standings after their fifth race, finishing the race in fifth place after a tightly contested affair.

Like Burling and Tuke in the 49er, the 470 crew had a great start to their race to take an early lead. However, they had been shuffled back to sixth around the first marker. Despite being in contention throughout the race, the Kiwis were the only team in the leading pack who didn't drastically change in position - fluctuating between fourth, fifth and sixth, ultimately crossing the line in fifth.

Snow-Hansen and Willcox are yet to finish a race worse than seventh, and are level on points with the third-placed Swedish team.