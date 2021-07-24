Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live updates - New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day three while Lewis Clareburt eyes gold and Ella Williams opens up ahead of Games debut. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

All of today's action from the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Sunday, 25 July).

Kiwis in action today

‌

Lewis Clareburt can become the first Kiwi to win an Olympics medal in the pool since 1996 today in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old rose to the occasion in his first Olympics, managing a personal best in the 400m Individual Medley and setting a new national record as he won his heat to qualify for this afternoon's final.

Competing at his first Olympics, Clareburt showed no sign of nerves, with a textbook performance, earning high praise from the poolside commentators.

"Our friends from New Zealand are right, they've uncovered a gem in Lewis Clareburt."

With the top eight qualifying for the final, he swam the second best time of the night, only behind Australian Brendan Smith (4:09:27), and is a real contender to notch New Zealand's first medal of the Games.

Also in action today are Billy Stairmand and Ella Williams, who are set to be part of Olympic Games history when the first heats of the surfing competition get underway in Japan.

The Kiwi duo are among just 40 athletes to have qualified for the event, with 20 surfers lining up in both the men's and women's fields at Tsurigasaki Beach just outside of Tokyo.

Stairmand's heat is scheduled for 10.40am – the first Kiwi to compete today - with Williams' at 4pm.

The Black Sticks Women also start their campaign today, holding realistic hopes of going one better than their previous fourth-placed finishes, while the Oly Whites are the highlight of the night, as they aim to back up their win over South Korea with a similar showing against Honduras.

In between those two teams, two medalists from 2016, Sam Meech and Luuka Jones, begin their 2020 campaign.

Check the "who's competing" interactive above to see the full list of Kiwis in action, and when they begin their events.

International stars to watch

Two of America's star Olympians headline today's events as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky both begin their quests to rewrite the record books.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Ledecky came to Tokyo attempting to break the all-time record of eight gold medals won by a U.S. woman. The first of her five scheduled events is the women's 400-metre freestyle. Although Ledecky is considered the best women's distance swimmer in the world, she is expected to face a fierce challenge from Ariarne Titmus of Australia.

Biles makes her first appearance for Team USA when women's gymnastics qualifying begins. Biles already has four Olympic gold medals and is chasing Shannon Miller's record of seven medals won by an American woman. Sunisa Lee, who edged Biles in the all-around during the second night of Olympic Trials, and teammate Jordan Chiles will likely challenge each other for the Americans' second spot in the all-around finals.

Team USA will have its full 12-man roster when they open their men's basketball campaign against France. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday from the newly crowned champion Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the runner-up Phoenix Suns arrived in Tokyo a day before the Americans began their quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Team USA is headlined by Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Booker.

Sports in action today

3x3 Basketball (Pool Play)

Archery (Women's team medal match)

Artistic Gymnastics (Women's qualification)

Badminton (Pool Play)

Basketball (Men's Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Pool Play)

Boxing (Preliminary Rounds)

Canoe Slalom (Men's Canoe and Women's Kayak heats)

Cycling (Women's Road Race)

Diving (Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final)

Equestrian (Dressage day two)

Fencing (Women's foil and Men's epee medal matches)

Football (Men's Pool Play)

Handball (Women's Pool Play)

Hockey (Pool Play)

Judo (Women's 52kg and Men's 66kg medal matches)

Rowing (Heats)

Sailing (Opening Races)

Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol and Men's 10m Air Rifle medal matches)

Skateboarding (Men's Street finals)

Softball (Pool Play)

Surfing (Rounds one and two)

Swimming (Four finals)

Table Tennis (Preliminary Rounds)

Taekwondo (Women's 57kg and Men's 68kg medal matches)

Tennis (First round)

Volleyball (Women's Pool play)

Water Polo (Men's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Men's 61kg and 67kg medal competition)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 10am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

3x3 Basketball (Pool Play)

Archery (Men's team medal match)

Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final)

Badminton (Pool Play)

Basketball (Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Pool Play)

Boxing (Preliminary Rounds)

Canoe Slalom (Men's Canoe final)

Cycling (Men's Cross-Country mountain bike final)

Diving (Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final)

Fencing (Men's foil and Women's sabre medal matches)

Handball (Men's Pool Play)

Hockey (Pool Play)

Judo (Women's 57kg and Men's 73kg medal matches)

Rugby Sevens (Men's Pool Play)

Sailing (Opening Races)

Shooting (Women's and Men's Skeet finals)

Skateboarding (Women's Street final)

Softball (Pool Play)

Surfing (Round three)

Swimming (Four finals)

Table Tennis (Mixed doubles medal matches)

Taekwondo (Women's 67kg and Men's 80kg medal matches)

Tennis (TBC)

Triathlon (Men's individual race)

Volleyball (Men's Pool play)

Water Polo (Women's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Women's 55kg medal competition)