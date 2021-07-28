Tokyo Olympics 2020: Luuka Jones still in hunt for C1 medal

Luuka Jones competes during the women's canoe slalom heats. Photo / Getty

Rio Olympic silver medallist Luuka Jones has remained in the hunt for the first female slalom canoe medals after the heats in Tokyo.

Jones, in her fourth Olympics, made the 2016 podium in the kayak (double bladed) event, but dipped out on a repeat in these Games.

The 32-year-old from Tauranga, the face of the niche sport in New Zealand, has qualified 11th fastest for the C1 semifinal tomorrow.

The top 18 made it through to the semifinal, with 10 from that going through to the final later in the day.

Jones was eighth after the first heat, and recorded a slightly faster time in her second run. But she was well back on the pacesetters, Brit Mallory Franklin and Germany's Andrea Herzog.

Australian Jessica Fox, the favourite, had a few hiccups in the heats and qualified in fifth spot but is expected to hit her straps tomorrow.

Fellow Kiwi Callum Gilbert, at his first Olympics, missed a gate and lost 54 seconds in penalties in the first heat of the K1. He was much better in the second heat but was one of four to miss out on the 20-man semifinal.